Dec. 9: Omaha City Council approves rezoning requests and TIF projects

The Omaha City Council approved multiple liquor license applications, including new locations for Blackstone’s Golden Turtle, Benson Grocery and Don & Millie’s, along with changes for Little Polonia and Flixx Lounge. Two residents opposed the Benson Grocery license due to concerns about the number of liquor outlets near schools, but the applicant emphasized the inclusion of fresh grocery items, and the license was approved 6-0.

Council members also unanimously approved a series of zoning and planning ordinances, including multiple rezoning requests, special use permits and amendments. Projects discussed included a $6.5 million community center planned for 24th Street, featuring meeting space, event facilities and an incubator for entrepreneurs. Completion is projected for December 2027. Another approved rezoning will convert a long-term-stay hotel into 80 multifamily apartments. Others addressed vacant properties, office-to-apartment conversions and boundary amendments. No proponents or opponents spoke on most planning items, which passed unanimously.

Several tax increment financing (TIF) projects were approved, including redevelopment plans in South Omaha and the Field Club neighborhood. The Field Club project includes eight rowhouse-style buildings with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,800 per month and more than $1 million in TIF support, with completion anticipated in summer 2026. The council also approved amendments to the city’s electrical code after debate, adopting a compromise version that removed a whole-house surge protector requirement.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.