Dec. 9: Omaha City Council approves rezoning requests and TIF projects

The Omaha City Council approved multiple liquor license applications, including new locations for Blackstone’s Golden Turtle, Benson Grocery and Don & Millie’s, along with changes for Little Polonia and Flixx Lounge. Two residents opposed the Benson Grocery license due to concerns about the number of liquor outlets near schools, but the applicant emphasized the inclusion of fresh grocery items, and the license was approved 6-0.

Council members also unanimously approved a series of zoning and planning ordinances, including multiple rezoning requests, special use permits and amendments. Projects discussed included a $6.5 million community center planned for 24th Street, featuring meeting space, event facilities and an incubator for entrepreneurs. Completion is projected for December 2027. Another approved rezoning will convert a long-term-stay hotel into 80 multifamily apartments. Others addressed vacant properties, office-to-apartment conversions and boundary amendments. No proponents or opponents spoke on most planning items, which passed unanimously.

Several tax increment financing (TIF) projects were approved, including redevelopment plans in South Omaha and the Field Club neighborhood. The Field Club project includes eight rowhouse-style buildings with rents ranging from $1,500 to $2,800 per month and more than $1 million in TIF support, with completion anticipated in summer 2026. The council also approved amendments to the city’s electrical code after debate, adopting a compromise version that removed a whole-house surge protector requirement.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here