Dec. 9: Sarpy County Board approves road projects, funding requests and new county engineer

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners recognized County Engineer Denny Wilson, who is retiring after 15 years overseeing major road expansions. Commissioners approved a resolution appointing Zach Hergenrader to complete Wilson’s term beginning Jan. 1. 

The board unanimously approved its consent agenda, resolutions for new stop sign installations, agreements with multiple Sanitary Improvement Districts and engineering contracts for road projects across the county. Commissioners also approved a $513,717 grant application for community-based juvenile services and a maintenance agreement with Motorola Solutions for mobile computer support. 

Infrastructure actions included a $305,000 chiller replacement project at the courthouse, almost $3 million in road improvements in northwest Sarpy County and construction administration contracts for signal upgrades and long-term planning for the Platteview Road corridor.

Commissioners reviewed a newly proposed county take-home vehicle policy. Chief Financial Officer Daniel Toleikis explained that fewer than 10 county vehicles outside the Sheriff’s Office are currently taken home. The new policy establishes clear eligibility, emergency-response criteria and compliance with federal tax regulations. Commissioners asked about necessity, oversight and alignment with state policy.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

