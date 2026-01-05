Dec. 9: Waverly City Council approves payments and advances utility projects

During the Waverly City Council meeting, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported an uptick in illegal tire dumping across the county, and encouraged residents to report suspicious activity.
Council members approved $2.42 million in claims, tax increment financing payments, arrival of a new street department bobcat, bond payments and payroll costs. Members also passed Resolution 25-32, which outlines financing agreements related to a redevelopment land purchase. Three ordinances received final approval, including amendments to city code sections regarding animals, appointed officials and municipal traffic regulations.
The council authorized an agreement with JEO Consulting Group for engineering work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility generator replacement project. Council President David Jespersen was reappointed, and the appointment of a Ward 2 council member was postponed to the next meeting. Committee reports discussed park improvements, including a new slide for Wayne Park, ongoing winter road and equipment work in Public Works, and 23 recent emergency service calls, which were mostly medical. Ian Wilshusen became the newest member of the Planning Commission.
Meeting documented by Jocelyn Yam
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.