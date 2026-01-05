Dec. 9: Waverly City Council approves payments and advances utility projects

During the Waverly City Council meeting, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported an uptick in illegal tire dumping across the county, and encouraged residents to report suspicious activity.

Council members approved $2.42 million in claims, tax increment financing payments, arrival of a new street department bobcat, bond payments and payroll costs. Members also passed Resolution 25-32, which outlines financing agreements related to a redevelopment land purchase. Three ordinances received final approval, including amendments to city code sections regarding animals, appointed officials and municipal traffic regulations.

The council authorized an agreement with JEO Consulting Group for engineering work on the city’s wastewater treatment facility generator replacement project. Council President David Jespersen was reappointed, and the appointment of a Ward 2 council member was postponed to the next meeting. Committee reports discussed park improvements, including a new slide for Wayne Park, ongoing winter road and equipment work in Public Works, and 23 recent emergency service calls, which were mostly medical. Ian Wilshusen became the newest member of the Planning Commission.

Meeting documented by Jocelyn Yam

