Support the Flatwater Free Press

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.
Your gift powers our work to uncover stories that fuel civic engagement, hold leaders accountable, and connect Nebraskans statewide.
Planned giving
You can make a lasting difference for Nebraska through your planned gift.
The Flatwater Free Press gratefully accepts gifts from donor advised funds and IRAs, gifts through wills or trusts, and gifts of appreciated securities, life insurance, real estate and other assets. We can also work with you to endow your support so you can power Nebraska journalism in perpetuity.
Contact Barbara Soderlin, Director of Advancement, to discuss the gift that works best with your goals. Reach Barbara at bsoderlin@nebraskajournalismtrust.org, or at (402) 670-0095.
Company information
The Flatwater Free Press is the flagship publication of the Nebraska Journalism Trust, a 501(c)3 public charity with a mission to uncover truth, amplify diverse voices, and enrich life in Nebraska. Our tax ID number is 86-3968316.
You can mail a check to us at PO Box 31436, Omaha, NE 68131.
Donation questions
To cancel or change a recurring donation, or for assistance with any gift, email: donate@nebraskajournalismtrust.org