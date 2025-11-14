Become a Flatwater Free Press supporter: Fall 2025

Donate now to support a free and independent press in Nebraska.

It takes time, teamwork, and persistence to track down the whole story. Our reporters take tips, talk to everyone, build sources, file records requests, check and re-check the facts – shoeleather reporting that leads to the truth. We want you to know that this is how your donations have been put to work. They can’t report without your help. Again, thank you for helping us uncover the whole story.