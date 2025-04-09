Become a Flatwater Free Press supporter: Spring 2025

For a limited time, new recurring donors to the Flatwater Free Press can get their choice of a poster or Flatwater Free Press merchandise as a thank you for your support. All proceeds go to support telling stories that celebrate the best of Nebraska and hold truth to power.

We’re offering a range of new Flatwater merchandise featuring an exclusive Nebraska illustration with of some of the state’s most iconic imagery.

And for a second year, the Flatwater Free Press and Nebraska Arts Council have combined forces to create a poster series celebrating some of our state’s most distinctive communities.

This exclusive series showcases the energy and character of six of the state’s official Creative Districts. These original works, made by an artist selected from each district, celebrate the distinct cultural identities that make these communities truly special.