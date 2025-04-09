Become a Flatwater Free Press supporter: Spring 2025

Flatwater Free Press
Headline: This is what journalism is for.
Headline: This is what journalism is for.

Donate to support a free and independent press in Nebraska.

In times of turbulence and change, our state needs the facts and investigative journalism more than ever. Join more than 900 of your fellow Nebraskans and become a recurring donor, giving every month or year to support this work.

Blue shirt with white printing - Illustrated Nebraska imagery and Flatwater Free Press logo

FREE GIFT! Become a recurring donor and we’ll send you a free poster, shirt, or tote bag. We’ll email an order form after you make your donation.

TO SHOW OUR APPRECIATION

Exclusive: Donor thank-you gifts

Nebraska Arts Council x Flatwater Free Press poster series

For a limited time, new recurring donors to the Flatwater Free Press can get their choice of a poster or Flatwater Free Press merchandise as a thank you for your support. All proceeds go to support telling stories that celebrate the best of Nebraska and hold truth to power. 

We’re offering a range of new Flatwater merchandise featuring an exclusive Nebraska illustration with of some of the state’s most iconic imagery.

And for a second year, the Flatwater Free Press and Nebraska Arts Council have combined forces to create a poster series celebrating some of our state’s most distinctive communities. 

This exclusive series showcases the energy and character of six of the state’s official Creative Districts. These original works, made by an artist selected from each district, celebrate the distinct cultural identities that make these communities truly special.

New recurring donors choose from:

  • Blue Flatwater Free Press t-shirt
  • Gray FFP t-shirt
  • Blue FFP canvas tote bag
  • Tan FFP canvas tote bag
  • Black FFP tank top
  • Blue FFP tank top

  • Poster: Castle & Cathedral Creative District (Omaha)
  • Poster: Open Frontier Creative District (Chadron)
  • Poster: Dancing Crane by Sarah Rowe
  • Poster: Spinneret by Reyna Hernandez
  • Poster: River Point Creative District (Norfolk)

(We’ll email you an order form with selection options after you make your donation!)

FLATWATER FREE PRESS DONOR BENEFITS

The best of Nebraska, right in your inbox

By Nebraskans, for Nebraskans

We’re telling stories about the UNL student working for DOGE and NU funding cuts, small towns dying and thriving, unsafe drinking water, big-city development and news that impacts Omaha, Ord and Ogallala.

Our state, in-depth

Flatwater reports on the hidden stories you need to know. Our unsafe drinking water. Which out-of-state billionaires own Nebraska farmland. How Nebraska’s wealthiest politicians spend their campaign cash.

All the best stories, not just ours

The newsletter also includes our picks for the best and most important Nebraska stories from around the state, no matter which media outlet produced them.

From Nebraska’s fastest growing newsroom

In three years, we’ve grown from two journalists to 10. We have outgrown two different office spaces. And we’re delivering more and more in-depth journalism and features in Omaha, in Lincoln, and across our 93 counties.

There’s good news, too

The guardian angels who take care of country cemeteries. The hunt for Nebraska’s best steakhouse. A small-town theater juggernaut. At Flatwater Free Press, we know not all news is bad news. We’re here to tell important stories from all across Nebraska – stories that can bind Nebraskans together.

It’s clean. It’s chatty. It’s curated. Flatwater Free Press’ free weekly email newsletter pops into your inbox each Friday at 1 p.m., or 1:04 p.m. if Editor Matthew Hansen is running late.

Support our work

FFP isn’t owned by a corporation or a coastal billionaire. We’re owned by you.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom 900+ recurring donors giving every month or year to support this work – news by Nebraskans, for Nebraskans, telling a deeper truth about our state.

DONATE TODAY