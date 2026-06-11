Elkhorn School Board approves price increases for meals, decides on next district superintendent

At its June 8 meeting, the Elkhorn Public Schools Board approved a 10-cent increase for breakfast at all schools and a 10-cent increase for lunch at elementary schools for the upcoming school year. Board members also approved an increase in parent-pay bus rates.

The board also OK’d a one-year contract for Superintendent Bary Habrock, who plans to retire at the end of June 2027. The board noted that two internal candidates for the superintendent’s role were interviewed, and Don Pechous was chosen to lead the district after Habrock’s retirement. Pechous, who currently serves as the district’s executive director of personnel, will become superintendent effective July 1, 2027.

The board also recognized high school students Niharika Kandari and Camden Parks for their selection to be members of 2026-2027 National Council for Hope Squad. Only 50 students from across the country were selected. District student Athreya Reddy represented Nebraska in the Biomedical and Health Sciences category at the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair. Athreya placed fourth in the category.

In addition, board members heard that district teacher Melissa Peterson was selected by the Omaha Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to be this year’s Outstanding Teacher of American History. In addition, the following students were selected by the Omaha World-Herald to be on the 2026 All Metro Academic Team: Carson Deprez, Rhana Kang, Alex Morrison, Gage Petrick, Yuridia Hernandez-Tapia, Johnathan Wu and Erica Zhang.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw.

Read full meeting notes here.