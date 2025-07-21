Community Conversations – Maternal Health in Omaha

Community Conversations: Gaps and Progress in Maternal Health
A place’s infant mortality rate is a signal of wellbeing, and Nebraska has one of the worst rates in the country for babies born to Black mothers. Rates for babies born to white mothers, too, are higher than the national rate. Join us for a conversation digging into the state of maternal and infant health — and efforts to improve it — in Douglas County with three of the issue’s leading local voices.
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104
6-8 p.m.
Panelists
Itinerary
|6:00 p.m.
|Introduction from Omaha Community Foundation
|6:10 p.m.
|Panel discussion
|7:00 p.m.
|Q&A with panelists
|7:15 p.m.
|Mix and mingle
Moderator
Sara Gentzler, State Government Watchdog Reporter
Sara keeps an eye on state government: Its many agencies, the governor’s office, courts and the Legislature. She has unearthed troubling data on how Nebraska helps both its crime victims and its convicted criminals, analyzed the effects of low legislator pay and reported on lawmakers’ conflicts of interest.
Reserve your tickets
Community Conversations: Gaps and Progress in Maternal Health
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St., Omaha, NE 68104
5:30-8:30 p.m.
About the series
Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.
The series is sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation.
Support our work
Flatwater Free Press isn’t owned by a corporation or a coastal billionaire. We’re owned by you.
We’re a nonprofit newsroom 900+ recurring donors giving every month or year to support this work – news by Nebraskans, for Nebraskans, telling a deeper truth about our state.