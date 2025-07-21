Community Conversations – Maternal Health in Omaha

Community Conversations: Gaps and Progress in Maternal Health

A place’s infant mortality rate is a signal of wellbeing, and Nebraska has one of the worst rates in the country for babies born to Black mothers. Rates for babies born to white mothers, too, are higher than the national rate. Join us for a conversation digging into the state of maternal and infant health — and efforts to improve it — in Douglas County with three of the issue’s leading local voices.

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Benson Theatre, 6054 Maple St, Omaha, NE 68104

6-8 p.m.

Panelists

Ann Anderson Berry, MD, PhD

Ann Anderson Berry, MD, PhD, is division chief of Neonatology at Children’s Nebraska and executive director at the Child Health Research Institute. She is the Department of Pediatrics vice chair of Research and the Dr. John and Patti Sparks Chair of Pediatric Research at UNMC. She is also the vice president of research at Children’s.

Ashlei Spivey

Ashlei Spivey (she) is a bold visionary that works to create just communities. Ashlei’s impact is evident in the movements she launched including I Be Black Girl (IBBG). IBBG, where she serves as founder and Executive Director, is a collective that supports Black women, femmes and girls to live wholly, has had outsized impact since inception like investing over $3M back into community. In 2025, she was sworn into the Nebraska State Legislature as the representative for District 13, and the 4th Black woman to serve in the history of the legislature. Most importantly she is a mother, friend, daughter and neighbor. 

Kelly Nielsen

Kelly Nielsen is a dedicated public health leader with over 20 years of experience translating research and evidence-based programs into real-world practice. Ms. Nielsen currently serves as Director of the Omaha Pathways Community HUB, an
innovative initiative fostering cross-sector collaboration to better connect individuals and families with the resources they need to live healthy, thriving lives. Throughout her career, Ms. Nielsen has been driven by the belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to live a healthy life—and that achieving this requires
collaboration, innovation, and a relentless focus on equity.

Itinerary

6:00 p.m.Introduction from Omaha Community Foundation
6:10 p.m.Panel discussion
7:00 p.m.Q&A with panelists
7:15 p.m.Mix and mingle

Moderator

Sara Gentzler

Sara Gentzler, State Government Watchdog Reporter

Sara keeps an eye on state government: Its many agencies, the governor’s office, courts and the Legislature. She has unearthed troubling data on how Nebraska helps both its crime victims and its convicted criminals, analyzed the effects of low legislator pay and reported on lawmakers’ conflicts of interest.

Community Conversations

About the series

Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.

The series is sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation.

