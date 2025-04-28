Community Conversations: Mental Health in Omaha
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Westside Community Schools Community Center Cafeteria,
3534 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144
5:30-8:30 p.m.
Panelists
Itinerary
|5:30 p.m.
|Check-in
|6 p.m.
|Introduction from Omaha Community Foundation
|6:30 p.m.
|Panel discussion
|7:30 p.m.
|Q&A with panelists
|8 p.m.
|Mix and mingle
Moderator
Chris Bowling, a Flatwater reporter covering Omaha
Prior to joining Flatwater Free Press Chris was an investigative reporter and editor for The Reader, Omaha’s alternative monthly newspaper where he focused on issues like climate change, housing, health, criminal justice and social issues. A native of Cincinnati, Bowling graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018.
About the series
Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.
The series is sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation.
