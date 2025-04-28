Community Conversations: Mental Health in Omaha

Event summary xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxyxyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy xyxyxyxyxy.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Westside Community Schools Community Center Cafeteria,
3534 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144

5:30-8:30 p.m.

REGISTER NOW

Panelists

Tim Heller

Tim Heller is a father whose son suffers from severe mental illness. His experiences navigating the behavioral health system led him to advocate for reform as well as chair a committee that advises the state’s mental health services.

Larry Duncan

Larry Duncan is presently the Senior Director for Charles Drew Health Center’s Behavioral Health Services Department here in Omaha, NE. He leads a department of 15 Therapists providing Mental Health services in local schools, corrections, outpatient clinics and homeless shelters.

Patti Jurjevich

Patti Jurjevich is the administrator of Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, which oversees Nebraska’s public behavioral healthcare system in Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties.

Tamara Dwyer

Tamara Dwyer has served Omaha’s homeless community through various roles in the past 12 years. Currently she is the City of Omaha’s Homeless Services Coordinator, a position in the Omaha Mayor’s Office. She is a licensed mental health practitioner and certified master social worker in Nebraska.

Itinerary

5:30 p.m.Check-in
6 p.m.Introduction from Omaha Community Foundation
6:30 p.m.Panel discussion
7:30 p.m.Q&A with panelists
8 p.m.Mix and mingle

Moderator

Chris Bowling

Chris Bowling, a Flatwater reporter covering Omaha

Prior to joining Flatwater Free Press Chris was an investigative reporter and editor for The Reader, Omaha’s alternative monthly newspaper where he focused on issues like climate change, housing, health, criminal justice and social issues. A native of Cincinnati, Bowling graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2018.

Reserve your tickets

Community Conversations: Mental Health in Omaha
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Westside Community Schools Community Center Cafeteria, 3534 S. 108th St., Omaha, NE 68144
5:30-8:30 p.m.

REGISTER NOW
Community Conversations

About the series

Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.

The series is sponsored by the Flatwater Free Press in partnership with the Omaha Community Foundation.

Support our work

Flatwater Free Press isn’t owned by a corporation or a coastal billionaire. We’re owned by you.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom 900+ recurring donors giving every month or year to support this work – news by Nebraskans, for Nebraskans, telling a deeper truth about our state.

SUBSCRIBE
DONATE