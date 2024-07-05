Sponsorship Opportunties
The Nebraska Journalism Trust presents the second annual Flatwater Free Press Festival, an evening celebrating the importance and impact of a free and independent press.
Thank you for your interest in sponsoring this special night!
FlatFest will be held the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb.
Your sponsorship will help the Flatwater Free Press convene hundreds of informed and engaged Nebraskans for conversation about the vital role of independent journalism in sustaining The Good Life.
Participants will:
- Feel the impact of independent journalism in Nebraska
- Celebrate the stories that connect Nebraskans across our diverse state
- Meet award-winning journalists
Your message can reach:
- 400+ attendees the night of the event
- 13,000+ Flatwater Free Press readers
- 20,000+ Flatwater Free Press social media followers
Available sponsorships
Submit the inquiry form or call Director of Advancement Barbara Soderlin at 402-670-0095 to start the conversation about our sponsorship options. We look forward to hearing from you!
Presenting Sponsors
$25,000+
- Deliver remarks and/or video message at FlatFest
- Opportunity for interactive engagement activity
- Flatwater Free Press newsroom rep to speak at your organization’s event
- Top logo placement on all FlatFest print, web and multimedia collateral
- Top recognition in Flatwater Free Press newsletter, emails, social media, and press releases
- Recognition in the 2024 Flatwater Free Press commemorative print edition
- 6-8 FlatFest tickets
Title Sponsor
$10,000
- Opportunity for interactive engagement
- Flatwater Free Press newsroom rep to speak at your organization’s event
- Logo placement on all FlatFest print, web and multimedia collateral
- Recognition in FFP newsletter, emails, social media, and press releases
- Recognition in the 2024 Flatwater Free Press commemorative print edition
- 4 FlatFest tickets
Partner Sponsor
$2,500 – $5,000
- Opportunity for interactive engagement
- Logo placement on FlatFest print, web and multimedia collateral
- Recognition in Flatwater Free Press communications
- Recognition in the 2024 Flatwater Free Press commemorative print edition
- 2 FlatFest tickets
Supporting Sponsor
$1,000
- Logo placement on FlatFest print, web, and multimedia collateral
- Recognition in Flatwater Free Press communications
- Recognition in the 2024 Flatwater Free Press commemorative print edition
- 1 FlatFest ticket