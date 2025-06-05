2025 Sponsorship Opportunities
The Nebraska Journalism Trust presents the third annual Flatwater Festival, an evening celebrating the importance and impact of a free and independent press.
Thank you for your interest in sponsoring this special night!
FlatFest will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Omaha, Neb.
Your sponsorship will help the Flatwater Free Press convene hundreds of informed and engaged Nebraskans for conversation about the vital role of independent journalism in sustaining The Good Life.
Participants will:
- Celebrate the stories that connect Nebraskans across our diverse state
- Recognize the profound impact of independent journalism in Nebraska
- Connect with award-winning journalists from several distinguished publications
Your message can reach:
- 400+ attendees the night of the event
- 26,000+ Flatwater Free Press readers
- 20,000+ Flatwater Free Press social media followers
- All Flatwater Free Press website visitors
Sponsorship inquiries
Please call or email Sponsorships Manager John Costello at 402-670-0095 to start the conversation about our sponsorship options. We look forward to hearing from you!