It’s our annual ticketed celebration, FlatFest, held this year at the lovely Creekside Barn, an indoor-outdoor venue at the Roca Berry Farm, just minutes south of Lincoln.

We’ll have food, drinks, music, merriment, a September Nebraska sunset and multiple chances to chat with FFP journalists and ask questions about their work.

We’ll also have a one-of-a-kind conversation about the present and future of news as Flatwater editor Matthew Hansen interviews famed Atlantic journalist and award-winning author George Packer. Packer, previously a New Yorker staff writer, has won a National Book Award and twice been a Pulitzer finalist during a long career covering American foreign policy, the Iraq War and the decades leading us to present-day America. His new novel, released last November, is called, “The Emergency.”