Lincoln’s Child Care Crisis

A discussion on the reality of finding care for your kids in Lincoln and legislative efforts to address the state’s child care crisis, hosted by Flatwater reporter Sara Gentzler.

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Andersen Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus
200 Centennial Mall N, Lincoln, NE 68508

6-8 p.m.

REGISTER NOW

In the last two years, Lincoln Littles has tallied at least 10 child care center closures in our capital city. Affordability is a persistent challenge for providers and parents alike, and bills aimed at easing those costs have struggled to pass as lawmakers address budget shortfalls.

If one of the bills this year fails to pass, one estimate found that 2,500 Nebraska families could lose access to care.

Join us for a conversation with the sponsor of that bill, the executive director of Lincoln Littles and a parent who has struggled to find care locally.

Itinerary

6 p.m.Introduction from Lincoln Community Foundation
6:10 p.m.Panel discussion
7:00 p.m.Q&A with panelists
7:15 p.m.Mix and mingle

Moderator

Sara Gentzler

Sara Gentzler, Nebraska Reporter, Flatwater Free Press

Sara keeps an eye on state government: Its many agencies, the governor’s office, courts and the Legislature. She has unearthed troubling data on how Nebraska helps both its crime victims and its convicted criminals, analyzed the effects of low legislator pay and reported on lawmakers’ conflicts of interest.

Reserve your tickets

Community Conversations: Lincoln’s Child Care Crisis
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Where: Andersen Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 200 Centennial Mall N, Lincoln, NE 68508
Time: 6-8 p.m.

REGISTER NOW

Recent coverage

Panelists

State Sen. Wendy DeBoer

Wendy DeBoer

Wendy DeBoer was born in Omaha and raised in District 10, the district she represents in the Nebraska Legislature. She graduated from Hastings College, the Nebraska College of Law and practiced law in Kansas City. She then got masters degrees from UNO, The Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago and Syracuse University. She was just short of finishing her PhD in Religion specializing in 20th Century Christian Theology when she was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2018. Wendy taught for 16 years at colleges and universities including Wells College, DePaul University, UNO, and Syracuse University. Since she was sworn in to the Legislature, Wendy has served on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, the Judiciary Committee, where she serves as Vice-Chair, and the Legislature’s Planning Committee, where she serves as the Chair. She was also elected Vice-Chair of the Rules committee in 2021, 2023, and 2025.

Anne Brandt

Anne Brandt

Anne Brandt is Executive Director of Lincoln Littles. She became executive director in January 2020 after an 18-year career at Lincoln Public Schools. Anne is a life-long Lincolnite and is committed to making Lincoln a great place to live. She currently serves on the planning committee for E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, is a member of both the Lincoln and Nebraska Chambers of Commerce, on the board of counselors for UNMC and the Community Development Advisory Committee for the Kansas City Federal Reserve.

Sam Dov

Sam Dov

Sam Dov is the father to two children: a 15-month-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. He works as a barber and is also a dedicated community activist. Sam runs the Asian Barber Association, which advocates for inner-city youth, provides barber mentoring, and supports gang intervention programs. He also runs a program offering free haircuts to children with autism. He’s in the current class of the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative’s Parent Ambassadors program, which brings together parents and caregivers from across Nebraska to deepen legislative understanding and help parents have a voice in early childhood policy.

Community Conversations

About the series

Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.

The series is sponsored by the Omaha Community Foundation.

Support our work

Flatwater Free Press isn’t owned by a corporation or a coastal billionaire. We’re owned by you.

We’re a nonprofit newsroom 900+ recurring donors giving every month or year to support this work – news by Nebraskans, for Nebraskans, telling a deeper truth about our state.

SUBSCRIBE
DONATE