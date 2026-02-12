Lincoln’s Child Care Crisis

In the last two years, Lincoln Littles has tallied at least 10 child care center closures in our capital city. Affordability is a persistent challenge for providers and parents alike, and bills aimed at easing those costs have struggled to pass as lawmakers address budget shortfalls.

If one of the bills this year fails to pass, one estimate found that 2,500 Nebraska families could lose access to care.

Join us for a conversation with the sponsor of that bill, the executive director of Lincoln Littles and a parent who has struggled to find care locally.