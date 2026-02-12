Lincoln’s Child Care Crisis
A discussion on the reality of finding care for your kids in Lincoln and legislative efforts to address the state’s child care crisis, hosted by Flatwater reporter Sara Gentzler.
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Andersen Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus
200 Centennial Mall N, Lincoln, NE 68508
6-8 p.m.
In the last two years, Lincoln Littles has tallied at least 10 child care center closures in our capital city. Affordability is a persistent challenge for providers and parents alike, and bills aimed at easing those costs have struggled to pass as lawmakers address budget shortfalls.
If one of the bills this year fails to pass, one estimate found that 2,500 Nebraska families could lose access to care.
Join us for a conversation with the sponsor of that bill, the executive director of Lincoln Littles and a parent who has struggled to find care locally.
Itinerary
|6 p.m.
|Introduction from Lincoln Community Foundation
|6:10 p.m.
|Panel discussion
|7:00 p.m.
|Q&A with panelists
|7:15 p.m.
|Mix and mingle
Moderator
Sara Gentzler, Nebraska Reporter, Flatwater Free Press
Sara keeps an eye on state government: Its many agencies, the governor’s office, courts and the Legislature. She has unearthed troubling data on how Nebraska helps both its crime victims and its convicted criminals, analyzed the effects of low legislator pay and reported on lawmakers’ conflicts of interest.
Reserve your tickets
Community Conversations: Lincoln’s Child Care Crisis
When: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Where: Andersen Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, 200 Centennial Mall N, Lincoln, NE 68508
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Panelists
About the series
Community Conversations is a series of curated conversations about key challenges facing our city. The first conversation will be focused on around gaps in mental health.
The series is sponsored by the Omaha Community Foundation.
Support our work
Flatwater Free Press isn’t owned by a corporation or a coastal billionaire. We’re owned by you.
We’re a nonprofit newsroom 900+ recurring donors giving every month or year to support this work – news by Nebraskans, for Nebraskans, telling a deeper truth about our state.