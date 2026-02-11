Feb. 10: Douglas County Board of Commissioners honors longtime Corrections employee who died last year

At its Feb. 10 meeting, the Douglas County Board approved a resolution honoring Capt. Patrick West’s nearly 36 years of service to the Department of Corrections. West, who died of cancer last year, was honored for his contributions to security operations, technology implementation and mentoring of staff. Director of Corrections Michel Myers described West as a valued asset to the department. The board extended condolences to West’s wife in approving the resolution. The board also recognized Joseph Godek, who is retiring after 17 years of service in Corrections.

During the Board of Corrections meeting, Myers noted the department is $2,663,933 under budget for the fiscal year. He also said that six officers and one sergeant left the department in January and 26 cadets began academy training. The average daily population of the jail increased by 30 to 1,142.

When the board met as the Board of Equalization, County Assessor Michael Goodwillie explained that he recommended denial of the 2025 tax exemption for North Omaha Church of Christ because the applicant filed one year late despite multiple reminders, including a certified letter that was unclaimed.

All commissioners were present for the meeting except for James Cavanaugh.

The Douglas County Board’s next meeting is March 3.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here