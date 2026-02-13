Feb. 10: Omaha City Council requires North Omaha store to submit ‘long form’ to renew liquor license

At its Feb. 10 meeting, the Omaha City Council discussed requiring T & A Grocery at 3247 N. 42nd St. to submit a “long form” to renew its liquor license.

Deputy City Attorney Ryan Wiesen gave the council “tavern reports” that detailed events relating to three shootings in the parking lot of the business in September 2025. He said that If the council decides there is sufficient evidence to investigate whether the license holder should continue to have a license, the applicant would have to submit a new application to be reviewed by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Then, the license application would be returned to the council for a full hearing.

Ten people from the neighborhood came to the podium one by one to testify in support of the store.

Council member Lavonya Goodwin, who represents the neighborhood, thanked the neighbors for their comments. She noted an uptick in crime in the area and said there were 27 incidents at the business in 2025. By the time the council’s Law Committee had brought in the owner of the store to discuss the matter, the number had increased to 58, with nine of them assaults, she said.

“All of us in the community are responsible to prevent crime, whether it’s individually, communally, and acting responsibly,” Goodwin said. “Property owners are responsible for managing their facilities and the surrounding property … I want to be very clear that it is not the intent to simply close a grocery store and cut off access to a community. However, we would be remiss not to look at the incidents …”

The council voted 6-1, with Council member Brinker Harding voting against, to require the business to submit the long form.

The council also voted 7-0 to approve a liquor license application for the “No Where Lounge” at 35th and Leavenworth. Action on the matter had been delayed at the Feb. 3 council meeting because of concerns about parking arrangements.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

