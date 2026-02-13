Feb. 10: Sarpy County Board hears about plans for food pantry in old library site

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners heard about plans for a 20,000-square-foot food pantry that will be built on the site of the former Bellevue Public Library at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Groundbreaking on the site, which is near Offutt Air Force Base, will begin in April or May.
No federal funding can be used for capital projects, so the pantry has been funded by private fundraising. The cost is $4.2 million.
When board members met as the Board of Equalization, it was told that someone had donated a lot to Holy Family Shrine in December. Due to the date of purchase, the organization did not have the time to file an exemption application prior to the end of the year. Holy Family Shrine asked for an exemption waiver. The motion passed.
Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp
Read full meeting notes here
