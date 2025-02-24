Feb. 11: Douglas County board sides with property owner in potential $672K valuation change

The Douglas County Board of Equalization meeting included discussion over a special valuation protest filed by landowner Ray Anderson, whose property on Skyline Drive was at risk of losing its agricultural “greenbelt” tax status. County assessor staff noted that large portions of the land had been bulldozed, which typically indicates a change in land use. If reclassified, the property’s tax valuation would increase from $28,000 to $700,000. Anderson stated that his land remained primarily agricultural despite a newly built home and surrounding development. The board voted to maintain Anderson’s greenbelt status.

In the Board of Corrections meeting, Douglas County’s jail population increased slightly in January, with an average daily population of 1,013. Director of corrections Michael Myers reported that the facility remains under budget, but challenges persist regarding mental health in the jail population — 33% of detainees have a serious mental illness and tend to have longer stays. Staffing levels remain at 103%, and the department is working with a vendor to develop a new pretrial release software system to improve tracking of court appearances and violations. Commissioner P.J. Morgan inquired about homeless arrests, with trespassing reported as a leading cause.

At the Board of Commissioners meeting, Michael Goodwillie was sworn in as Douglas County assessor/register of deeds following the death of Walt Peffer. The board also addressed environmental safety, approving the Safe Battery Collection and Recycling Act 5-0, with Commissioner Mike Friend abstaining due to limited time to review the measure. Commissioner Chris Rodgers led the recognition of Black History Month, passing a resolution 6-0. The board concluded its session by entering an executive session at 10:47 a.m.

Meeting documented by Mele Mason

Read full meeting notes here