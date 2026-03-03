Feb. 24: Waverly City Council advances infrastructure projects and recognizes community initiatives

The Waverly City Council issued proclamations recognizing March 1 to 7, 2026, as Women in Construction Week and March 2026 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Council members approved $156,561.65 in claims and passed on second reading of an ordinance extending the deadline to apply for a fireworks sales license from March 31 to May 1. The council also approved a bid from Capitol City Electric for ultraviolet disinfection electrical replacement not to exceed $23,260.17, amended the Anderson North Park 10th Addition Subdivision Agreement to require completion within five years and awarded intersection design services for Canongate Road and Amberly Road and preliminary design work for North 148th Street and U.S. Highway 6 to Schemmer Associates Inc

Committee reports highlighted 23 emergency service calls over the past two weeks. Parks and Recreation reported 127 baseball and softball registrations and 220 youth soccer signups, noted the need for additional soccer coaches and said electrical improvements at Wayne Field are complete. In addition, Public Works crews serviced equipment, hauled biosolids and plowed snow until 5 a.m. Friday. Officials reminded residents not to park on streets during snowfall. The council also received updates on legislative activity and rising insurance costs before adjourning at 6:17 p.m. Afterward, a resident raised concerns about an e-bike being driven at high speed through the Russ’s Market parking lot and called for greater oversight to address safety and liability concerns.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

Read full meeting notes here