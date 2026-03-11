Feb. 25: Public comment raises concerns over proposed Medicaid rule changes in Nebraska

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services held a public meeting Feb. 25 to receive feedback on proposed changes affecting the Heritage Health Adult Program. The proposal includes adding work requirements for certain applicants. Multiple speakers used the hearing to highlight concerns about how the rules could affect vulnerable populations and the clarity of the proposed regulations.

Advocates from health and patient organizations urged the department to ensure people with serious or complex medical conditions are protected. Bill Roby of the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation asked that patients with bleeding disorders be considered under exemptions for medical frailty. Ryan Reza of Susan G. Komen warned that burdensome administrative requirements could disrupt continuous health coverage for people managing chronic illness. Representatives from the American Cancer Society and the Nebraska Hospital Association voiced concerns that work requirements and unclear definitions could reduce access to care, delay treatment and increase pressure on hospitals if patients lose coverage due to administrative barriers.

Other speakers focused on the need for clearer regulatory language and practical implementation. Aileen Brady of Community Alliance questioned the clarity of the proposed rules and urged the department to reconsider them before moving forward. Nebraska resident Ivy Lee Olivares recommended reducing paperwork through automatic data verification, extending caregiver considerations beyond age 13 and addressing transportation barriers that affect employment access. Ryan Carruthers, a licensed mental health practitioner in Nebraska, also called for more precise references to federal statutes and clearer definitions for exemptions and qualifying services in the work requirement provisions.

Meeting documented by Lilliana Feeley

Read full meeting notes here