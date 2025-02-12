Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Feb. 3: Bellevue Schools earns high marks in accreditation report

Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) received high marks in its latest Cognia accreditation report, with a high education quality score of 338 — well above the national network average of 296. 

The report praised the district’s commitment to continuous improvement, clean communication, and transparency, with BPS scoring a perfect 4.0 in key areas like leadership and learning engagement. 

Meanwhile, the district’s strategic plan update revealed progress in mental health support, behavioral intervention programs, and STEM education, though survey results showed a challenge in fostering student enthusiasm, with only 56% of students saying they enjoy school, a slight dip from last year.

Superintendent Jeff Rippe highlighted BPS’s ongoing struggle with state funding due to federally tax-exempt properties like Offutt Air Force Base. A bill introduced on the district’s behalf to provide additional state aid is unlikely to pass this session, according to Rippe, but officials remain hopeful for future consideration. BPS is also tracking other key legislation, including a major school funding bill and a proposed reduction in the state’s teacher pension contributions. 

Facilities improvements continue, with the nearly completed Frank Kumor Career Center awaiting minor weather-dependent fixes.

During public comment, Bellevue East High School junior Victoria Bogatz urged the board to take stronger sustainability measures, citing the district’s success in cutting lunch waste by 50% through composting and recycling. She proposed replacing the district’s annual use of one million styrofoam trays with compostable or reusable options, noting that grants could cover the $9,600 cost increase. She also suggested hiring a director of sustainability, arguing that prioritizing green initiatives would give the community another reason to take pride in its schools.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Subscribe

FLATWATER’S FREE NEWSLETTER

Every Friday, we’ll deliver to your inbox Nebraska’s most interesting, meaningful, deeply reported and well-written news stories.