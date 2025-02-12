Feb. 3: Bellevue Schools earns high marks in accreditation report

Bellevue Public Schools (BPS) received high marks in its latest Cognia accreditation report, with a high education quality score of 338 — well above the national network average of 296.

The report praised the district’s commitment to continuous improvement, clean communication, and transparency, with BPS scoring a perfect 4.0 in key areas like leadership and learning engagement.

Meanwhile, the district’s strategic plan update revealed progress in mental health support, behavioral intervention programs, and STEM education, though survey results showed a challenge in fostering student enthusiasm, with only 56% of students saying they enjoy school, a slight dip from last year.

Superintendent Jeff Rippe highlighted BPS’s ongoing struggle with state funding due to federally tax-exempt properties like Offutt Air Force Base. A bill introduced on the district’s behalf to provide additional state aid is unlikely to pass this session, according to Rippe, but officials remain hopeful for future consideration. BPS is also tracking other key legislation, including a major school funding bill and a proposed reduction in the state’s teacher pension contributions.

Facilities improvements continue, with the nearly completed Frank Kumor Career Center awaiting minor weather-dependent fixes.

During public comment, Bellevue East High School junior Victoria Bogatz urged the board to take stronger sustainability measures, citing the district’s success in cutting lunch waste by 50% through composting and recycling. She proposed replacing the district’s annual use of one million styrofoam trays with compostable or reusable options, noting that grants could cover the $9,600 cost increase. She also suggested hiring a director of sustainability, arguing that prioritizing green initiatives would give the community another reason to take pride in its schools.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

