Feb. 3: Omaha City Council approves plan for Saddle Creek Marketplace

At its Feb. 3 meeting, the Omaha City Council approved a plan for Saddle Creek Marketplace, which will include 138 living units, covered parking and three commercial bays. Bob Griffith, an attorney representing the project applicant, said the development couldn’t proceed without Tax Increment Financing and Energy and Environmental Affairs financing.

People who live near the property expressed their opposition to the development, saying they like having access to the businesses that are on the property now, questioning whether the project qualifies for TIF and criticizing the lack of affordable housing in the plan.

The council also approved liquor license applications for Supermercado Nuestra Familia at 2323 L St. and Very Important Pizza at 2502 Farnam St. It voted to lay over for one week a liquor license application for the “No Where Lounge” at 35th and Leavenworth because of concerns over parking.

Finally, the council rejected a call from the Mayor’s Office to support a resolution asking that Congress pass a measure to create a National Infrastructure Bank to finance infrastructure projects. Council member Aimee Melton said the council historically hasn’t considered congressional bills and quit endorsing bills before the Nebraska Legislature because it was taking up too much time. A motion to place the item on file passed on a 5-2 vote, with Council members Danny Begley and LaVonya Goodwin voting no. (Note: Placing an item on file means the council acknowledged receipt of the measure but did not take any action on it.)

The next council meeting is Feb. 10.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here