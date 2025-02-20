Feb. 5: M.U.D. board reviews infrastructure, legislation, and employee benefits

The Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.) board meeting focused on infrastructure updates and legislative concerns, including a major $80.4 million facility expansion and efforts to address water main leaks.

Kendall Minor, senior vice president, highlighted a $500,000 initiative to monitor 700 miles of pipes, helping detect 118 leaks — saving an estimated 60-70 million gallons of water. The board discussed replacing a 1969 natural gas backup engine at 78th and Harrison, a process with a 12-14 month lead time.

Legislative updates covered several bills that could impact M.U.D. customers. Attorney Rick Kubat outlined LB 117, which proposes a sales tax exemption on electricity, propane, natural gas and sewer services. The board also discussed LB 147, which would allow districts to opt out of water fluoridation, though M.U.D. currently follows CDC guidelines of 0.7 ppm. Board member Tanya Cook expressed concern that this could create unnecessary controversy, while Jim Begley inquired about potential federal action, which Kubat stated was unlikely.

The board reviewed employee pensions, salary increases, and the district’s strategic plan. The Heat the Streets project, an annual fundraising initiative to support those struggling with utility bills, was also discussed. Mark Doyle, district president, expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects, including the facility expansion and pipeline replacements. The board also addressed a contract overrun in Coventry Woods due to a math error and discussed reallocating unspent lead service line replacement funds.

Meeting documented by Brian Collins

