Feb. 5: Omaha Parks and Rec Advisory Board hears about improvements at Calarosa Park in Elkhorn area

The Omaha Parks and Recreation Advisory Board heard about improvements at Calarosa Park during its meeting Feb. 5.

The park, near 204th and Fort streets, has an 8-foot-wide walking trail. The board heard that parks officials prefer wider trails when they’re connected to others, but because there are no plans to connect this trail to any other trail, it’s considered more of a wide sidewalk than a trail. In addition, an 8-foot width with a grade slows traffic, the board was told, so it’s unlikely to be used for cycling or skateboarding.

The park improvements were approved and now will go before the Omaha City Council.

In other developments, the board:

* Heard that lifeguard, cashier and camp positions have been filled, and that camp registration opens Feb. 23 and fills up quickly.

* Was told that registration for swimming lessons opens in April.

* Learned that interviews for golf manager are being conducted, and the position is expected to be filled in the next few weeks.

City Forester John Wynn told the board that 100 trees were planted in Levi Carter Park. He also said Parks and Recreation had received a $300,000 grant from the Forest Service to remove and replant 326 trees throughout six city parks.

In addition, the board was told that work at Levi Carter Park is progressing ahead of schedule and interviews are being conducted for management roles, with 147 applicants. Also, Tranquility Park is being prepared for sewer line work. The project is slated to be completed spring 2027.

Finally, Lauren Foster was selected as board chair and Antonio Moore was chosen as vice chair.

The board’s next meeting will be May 7.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp.

By Omaha Documenters

By Bob Glissmann

