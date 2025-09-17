FlatFest 2025: Nebraska’s future takes center stage

Ryan is a reporter and editor who values accountability journalism and thoughtful storytelling. He previously worked as the state/regional editor at the Omaha World-Herald, where he oversaw reporters covering state government, city hall, the military and K-12 education. He and his wife, Sam, have lived in Lincoln since 2019. In 2022 they welcomed twin boys into the world. He enjoys spending time with family, exploring Lincoln’s great parks and, as a proud native of Cincinnati, converting the chili-on-spaghetti skeptics.
