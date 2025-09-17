The third annual Flatwater Free Press Festival gets underway at Creighton University Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

FlatFest 2025

FlatFest 2025: Nebraska’s future takes center stage

From the economy to the state’s shifting demographics, officials and experts weighed in on Nebraska’s future Wednesday during the third annual Flatwater Free Press Festival.

Held at Creighton University, the afternoon of discussions touched on the future of Omaha, philanthropy, Nebraskans, the economy, lead pollution and media.

Read our coverage here:

Ewing: Results, not opposition to Trump or other elected leaders, will guide policy in Omaha

By Ryan Hoffman

Ryan is a reporter and editor who values accountability journalism and thoughtful storytelling. He previously worked as the state/regional editor at the Omaha World-Herald, where he oversaw reporters covering state government, city hall, the military and K-12 education. He and his wife, Sam, have lived in Lincoln since 2019. In 2022 they welcomed twin boys into the world. He enjoys spending time with family, exploring Lincoln’s great parks and, as a proud native of Cincinnati, converting the chili-on-spaghetti skeptics.

