How a corporate conspiracy pushed Lincoln’s streetcar off the rails

By July 1945, Lincoln’s trolleys were on their deathbed.

A newspaper obituary for the streetcar declared that the once-indispensable mode of transportation was succumbing to natural causes.

“The gas engine put them in the discard, just as railroads did the stagecoach,” said a Lincoln Star editorial after the transit system’s owner moved to eliminate trolleys.

In cities like Omaha, streetcars did, in fact, die naturally. A postwar surge in car ownership gave people new commuting options, and slow-moving trolleys gummed up traffic.

But the switch to buses in Lincoln followed the playbook of a company at the heart of a corporate conspiracy to prop up automotive, oil and rubber interests.

It all started with five brothers from Staplehurst, Nebraska. The Fitzgeralds, led by middle child Roy, quickly grew National City Lines from a tiny Minnesota bus operation into an emerging transit empire.

The company got into the streetcar business in the 1930s, buying up dozens of local systems across the country. But once NCL acquired them, it often switched out the electric trolleys for petroleum-powered buses.

NCL’s rapid expansion was bankrolled by its investors: General Motors, Mack Trucks, Standard Oil, Firestone Tire and other industrial giants, according to a federal indictment.

In exchange, NCL bought its buses, fuel and tires exclusively from its corporate stockholders.

The Fitzgeralds came for Lincoln’s streetcars in 1942. Within three years, NCL replaced the city’s last surviving trolley lines with shiny, new GM buses.

Lincoln’s transit operator, owned by National City Lines, unveiled a fleet of new General Motors buses in April 1945, months before the company eliminated the last two streetcar lines. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Journal Star Archives

In 1947, federal prosecutors alleged NCL and its supplier-investors had colluded to illegally undermine free trade. The transit company’s takeover in Lincoln provided a courtroom revelation.

Defense witness John Wilson admitted on the stand that he bought the Lincoln Traction Company with NCL’s money while working as a Mack executive, according to the Lincoln Journal. The statement contradicted Roy Fitzgerald’s claim that he never consulted with the supplier-investors on acquiring streetcar lines.

Wilson, dubbed a “Fitzgerald stooge” by the prosecution, was hired to run the NCL-controlled St. Louis transit system two years after the Lincoln acquisition.

NCL and its investors were federally convicted of conspiring to establish a monopoly on the bus, tire and fuel markets.

The punishment? Four-figure fines for the corporations and $1 slaps on the wrist for Fitzgerald and other executives.

By then, the damage was already done for the streetcar systems NCL had dismantled, said Richard Schmeling, a Lincoln public transit advocate who co-authored a book about the city’s trolley era.

Lincoln’s trolleys were already “old and weary” when the company took over, but NCL accelerated their demise, Schmeling said.

The streetcars made their final run hours before Japan’s surrender formally ended World War II. That timing was no coincidence, Schmeling said.

The federal government barred companies from transitioning to buses during the war since motor vehicles, gasoline and tires were needed at the front lines. NCL swapped streetcars for buses in Lincoln as soon as it could, Schmeling said.

Other NCL-owned streetcar systems in places like Los Angeles and El Paso were in much better shape and might have persevered if the company hadn’t torpedoed them, he said.

A popular narrative emerged years after the court case that GM and its co-conspirators aimed to kill all streetcars and American public transit at large, said Robert Cervero, a professor emeritus of city planning at the University of California, Berkeley.

The 1988 Disney movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” brought that narrative to a national audience. The villainous Judge Doom, played by Christopher Lloyd, buys the Los Angeles streetcar system so he can dismantle it and build a freeway benefiting his own business interests.

Trolley operator William “On-Time Bill” Kulla poses with a Lincoln streetcar before it is permanently retired on Sept. 1, 1945. Kulla had worked on the city’s streetcars since 1896. Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Journal Star Archives

The truth, Cervero said, is that market forces and capitalistic competition drove the companies profiting from the combustion engine to target streetcars.

The public preferred technologically improved cars and buses to aging trolleys, which took up space on jammed-up streets, Cervero said. Many streetcar operators struggled financially to maintain their networks and were happy to offload their assets to companies like NCL, he said.

“There’s this presumption of a bit of evilness, but (the companies) largely were responding to the aspirations and desires of the consuming public,” Cervero said.

NCL controlled only about 10% of the nation’s transit systems. Pinning the downfall of streetcars on the transit company and GM is giving them far too much credit, historian Robert Post wrote in a 2006 book.

GM did not respond to a request for comment.

Many other streetcar systems faded without direct intervention from the auto industry. Voters in Omaha, Nebraska’s last trolley holdout, overwhelmingly approved a 1954 ballot measure to switch the last streetcar lines to buses.

A streetcar revival is underway in Omaha, but Lincoln has no such plans, a city spokesman said.

Schmeling, 86, never got to ride Lincoln’s old trolleys, but he sees their legacy all over the city, especially in its transit system.

“What we have today operated by buses basically isn’t that much different from the streetcar system we had,” Schmeling said. “I wish we had it. I wish they were still here.”