Immigration raid rocks Nebraska meatpacking plant; protesters and law enforcement clash

Editor’s note: Earlier reports indicated that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted raids at multiple locations in Omaha. ICE has since confirmed worksite enforcement operations at one location. The story has been updated.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out its largest Nebraska workplace raid of the current presidential administration on Tuesday.

The raid on the Glenn Valley Foods meatpacking plant near 68th and J streets led to an estimated 75 to 80 people being detained, a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon told the Flatwater Free Press.

The large-scale raid also involved the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service and Omaha police, according to the plant’s president.

It led to confusion inside the plant and anger outside of it, as some protesters clashed with law enforcement. It shocked company executives, who said they’d used the federal government’s system to verify the legal status of their employees. And it also set off a fresh round of fear and rumors that plants and stores elsewhere in Nebraska had been raided, or were soon to be. Those reports couldn’t be verified by the Flatwater Free Press on Tuesday evening.

ICE executed the federal search warrant on Glenn Valley Foods “based on an ongoing criminal investigation into the large-scale employment of aliens without authorization to work in the United States,” the agency said in a statement.

It’s not yet known where the workers were taken, but Glenn Valley employees leaving the scene told the Flatwater Free Press they saw dozens of their colleagues being led by agents into a white bus.

Tensions escalated between protesters and ICE as a procession of SUVs carrying federal agents left the plant after the raid. Several protesters cursed at law enforcement, jumped on moving vehicles and threw rocks and debris at the cars, shattering one window.

Agents in an SUV appeared at one point to accelerate and make contact with a protester blocking the road. They also hopped out of cars to push protesters out of the way. They did not appear to arrest any protesters on the scene.

The raid shocked Glenn Valley Foods President Chad Hartmann, who said company leaders had “no notification, no idea whatsoever” that a raid was coming.

Glenn Valley, which produces frozen beef, chicken and pork products, has about 140 workers at its Omaha plant, Hartmann said.

The warrant said 107 of those workers would be investigated, Hartmann said. Many of those employees were cleared, he said. “I just don’t know how many were not.”

Hartmann said immigration officials collected each of the plant employees’ I-9 forms in February and reviewed them. He said the company uses the federal system to check the identity and legal status of employees, known as E-Verify.

“We’ve done everything we’re supposed to do as a company,” Hartmann said.

Several plant workers, including Marisol Mejía, streamed out of the plant after agents had verified their legal status.

Marisol Mejía, a meat packer at Glenn Valley Foods in South Omaha, estimated that federal agents led about 150 of her colleagues without documents into white buses with their hands zip tied Tuesday morning, June 10, 2025. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

Mejía said federal agents separated the workers into two groups in the plant’s cafeteria: those with documents proving their legal status and those without.

Agents fingerprinted all of the workers, most of whom hail from Guatemala or the Mexican state of Guerrero, she said, then led those without documents into a white bus with their hands zip tied.

Natasha Reyes left work to bring legal documents to Mejía, who is her cousin.

From outside the plant, Reyes said, she saw uniformed ICE and DEA agents with their faces covered by masks, as well as some Omaha police officers.

Reyes grew emotional as she spoke about the raid, noting that those arrested have family and friends who depend on them for survival.

“I don’t think that anyone should be punished for going to work,” Reyes said. “It seems like no one has compassion anymore.”

A man stands outside the entrance to the Glenn Valley Foods plant in south Omaha Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Glenn Valley’s president said company leaders had “no notification, no idea whatsoever” that an immigration raid was coming, adding that they use the federal system to check the identity and legal status of employees. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

Karla Cabrera’s aunt, who has been in Omaha nearly 20 years, was one of the Glenn Valley workers detained and loaded onto the bus by immigration authorities.

Cabrera, standing outside the plant, said she received a call from her aunt around 9:30 a.m. after agents entered the plant, many wearing masks that covered their faces. Her aunt then left her phone on speakerphone in her pocket, so that Cabrera could hear the commotion inside. Workers hid in the warehouse, she said.

Cabrera’s aunt told her that officers were demanding that workers sign a document, but the document wasn’t translated into Spanish, so many didn’t know what it said.

Cabrera said her aunt had no idea where she’s headed.

Anna Hernandez, an Omaha advocate working with the League of United Latin American Citizens, said her organization believed that some workers detained on Tuesday had work permits approved under President Joe Biden that recently were rescinded under President Donald Trump.

“This is psychological warfare,” Hernandez said. “Families are being broken here.”

State Sen. Margo Juarez, a Democrat whose district includes Glenn Valley, said Tuesday that she went to the Heartland Workers Center near 24th and O streets earlier that morning. The organization had prepared folders with information for workers.

Protesters line the street as a convoy of law enforcement vehicles attempts to leave the Glenn Valley Foods plant in south Omaha Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

Juarez said the raids will have far-reaching impacts: Children will lose parents and landlords will lose tenants. What frustrates her most, she said, is that Congress hasn’t passed reforms needed for these immigrants.

“There is no doubt that these employers need the workers, right?” Juarez said. “Now look at the impact it’s going to have on all of us — not just them directly, it’s going to ripple from there. It’s an extreme frustration of mine.”

State Sen. Dunixi Guereca, a Democrat who represents parts of South Omaha, said the big question right now is where ICE is going to take people. Right now he said the focus is on getting people resources and making sure families with detained loved ones reach out for support.

Guereca, the son of Mexican immigrants, said South Omaha has been a “gateway to America for over a century.”

“This is a place where people come to seek their American dream, work hard and raise their families in peace,” he said. “These types of outdated tactics do nothing but spread fear.”

Mexican Consular Jorge Espejel said he was frustrated that federal authorities didn’t notify the consulate of the raid or to let consulate officials speak with Mexican citizens caught up in the raid.

Protesters kick a vehicle leaving the scene of a large-scale immigration raid Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Several protesters cursed at law enforcement, jumped on moving vehicles and threw rocks and debris at the cars. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

Late Tuesday morning, the Omaha Police Department posted on X that police were aware of ICE operations taking place in Omaha. “The Department of Homeland Security recently notified OPD of the operations and OPD officers responded to the areas for traffic control and public safety in the areas near the operations,” the statement reads.

“Federal authorities are responsible for immigration enforcement,” the statement continued. “OPD’s role is only assisting with traffic control and public safety in the areas near the operations.”

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson said Tuesday morning that Homeland Security contacted his office roughly a week ago to help with an investigation.

The federal agency typically does not share details about its plans, Hanson said. Instead, he said, they let agencies like Hanson’s know where they will be, when they will be there and what kind of help they need. Hanson said his deputies were helping to control traffic and “maintain safety” in the area where the federal agents were operating.

New Omaha Mayor John Ewing acknowledged in a Tuesday afternoon statement that he was aware of an ICE raid, but said his office was still in “fact-gathering mode.”

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Law enforcement raided the Glenn Valley Foods plant in south Omaha Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service also participated in the sweep. Photo by Abiola Kosoko for the Flatwater Free Press

Tuesday’s raid was the largest documented immigration enforcement action in Nebraska since 2018, when ICE officers raided a tomato greenhouse and potato processing plant in O’Neill. That raid — which targeted 17 people for exploiting illegal workers, fraud and money laundering — led to the arrest of 133 people for immigration violations.

The raid at Glenn Valley came less than a week after immigration sweeps in Los Angeles triggered protests that saw some protesters clash with police, the Associated Press reported. President Trump then mobilized the California National Guard over the objection of the state’s governor.

Protests have since spread to cities across the country.

At the intersection of 33rd and L streets in South Omaha, people started gathering Tuesday afternoon to protest the immigration actions earlier in the day. By 5 p.m., the crowd had grown into the hundreds. They waved Mexican and American flags and held signs with slogans like “Abolish ICE” and “We are and Always Will Be a Nation of immigrants.”

Megan Stanek, who attended the protest with her 9-year-old son, said that she came to show her support for the migrant community.

“I work at a school with a big migrant population, this is absolutely going to affect some of those kids I work with,” she said.

Earlier in the day, a crowd of Lincoln residents gathered in front of the City-County Building for an impromptu protest against ICE enforcement action, also holding signs supporting immigrants. One protester, Celeste Timberlake, brought a gong and struck it as passing cars honked.

Sophie James, a member of the Isanti Dakotah Nation of Nebraska, attended the Lincoln protest and described the federal government’s immigration enforcement actions as hypocritical.

“Once America acknowledges that they took this land illegally, and wrongfully, they can’t say who belongs here and who doesn’t,” James said.

Flatwater staff members Sara Gentzler, Joshua Shimkus, Chris Bowling, Bob Glissmann, Emily Wolf and Shelby Rickert contributed to this report.