Jan. 12: Gretna School Board reorganizes, advances policy and facilities decisions

The Gretna Board of Education elected Rick Hollendieck as president, Kyle Janssen as vice president, Mark Hauptman as treasurer and Dawn Stock as secretary, and approved Caroline Foresman as recording secretary. The board established committee assignments, selected Perry Law as primary legal counsel, named district depositories, chose The Daily Record as the newspaper of record with the Omaha World-Herald as a backup and appointed Andrew Rinaldi as the district’s Title IX coordinator. Board members also reaffirmed existing policies, adopted procurement-related policy updates and granted the superintendent authority to approve grants, sign standard contracts and manage the replacement of 19 of the district’s 15-passenger vans to comply with new federal safety regulations.

The board approved bills and the financial report, including final payment for land at 216th Street and Cornhusker Road for a future elementary school, and took personnel actions accepting resignations and a retirement while approving contracts for two staff members and 10 new teachers. Administrators reported improved statewide staffing levels, and the board approved several out-of-state student trips and named the district buildings at 902 South St. the Gretna Public Schools Service Center. Construction updates included near completion of work at Gretna Elementary, progress on a new track expected to be ready by March 1 and upcoming summer renovation and HVAC projects at Gretna Middle School.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw

