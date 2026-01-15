Jan. 12: Gretna School Board reorganizes, advances policy and facilities decisions

The Gretna Board of Education elected Rick Hollendieck as president, Kyle Janssen as vice president, Mark Hauptman as treasurer and Dawn Stock as secretary, and approved Caroline Foresman as recording secretary. The board established committee assignments, selected Perry Law as primary legal counsel, named district depositories, chose The Daily Record as the newspaper of record with the Omaha World-Herald as a backup and appointed Andrew Rinaldi as the district’s Title IX coordinator. Board members also reaffirmed existing policies, adopted procurement-related policy updates and granted the superintendent authority to approve grants, sign standard contracts and manage the replacement of 19 of the district’s 15-passenger vans to comply with new federal safety regulations.

The board approved bills and the financial report, including final payment for land at 216th Street and Cornhusker Road for a future elementary school, and took personnel actions accepting resignations and a retirement while approving contracts for two staff members and 10 new teachers. Administrators reported improved statewide staffing levels, and the board approved several out-of-state student trips and named the district buildings at 902 South St. the Gretna Public Schools Service Center. Construction updates included near completion of work at Gretna Elementary, progress on a new track expected to be ready by March 1 and upcoming summer renovation and HVAC projects at Gretna Middle School.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply