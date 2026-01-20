Jan. 13: Sarpy County commissioners elect 2026 leadership

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners elected its leadership for 2026, naming Don Kelly as chair and David Klug as vice chair. Commissioners also approved board liaison assignments and honored longtime Clerk/Register of Deeds Deb Houghtaling for her 50 years of service as she prepares to retire. Houghtaling was cited for her role in modernizing county records, establishing the human resources office and records center and overseeing the creation of the passport office. Kelly also welcomed students from Leadership Sarpy, who attended as part of their public service education.

The board approved routine consent agenda items without discussion, including claims, minutes, amendments, adoption of the 2026 Noxious Weed Control Plan and several planning-related resolutions. Those included a comprehensive plan amendment, rezoning and preliminary plat approval for The Riva at Chalco subdivision southwest of 156th Street and Giles Road, as well as transferring county jurisdiction of land near South 60th Street and Capehart Road to the City of Papillion for future annexation.

Commissioners approved a guaranteed maximum price amendment of $4.6 million to convert the former Pinnacle Bank building at 1200 Golden Gate Drive into a county 911 center, with construction scheduled to start later this month and end in 2027. The board also adopted a multi-county resolution outlining shared legislative priorities for the 2026 session, awarded a $100,175 manhole maintenance contract and amended an agreement for street light installation near 186th Street and Highway 370. Salary resolutions set compensation for county elected officials and commissioners beginning in 2027, with commissioner pay set at $41,000 annually and an additional $1,000 for the chair.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

