Jan. 13: Waverly City Council swears In new member, approves park and infrastructure projects

The Waverly City Council swore in new council member Brooke Ruhter-Engelhardt and recognized Eagle Scout Wesley Erickson for leading the installation of three new bike racks and refurbishment of existing racks at the Lawson Park Aquatic Center. Mayor Abbey Pascoe proclaimed Jan. 25, 2026, as “Wesley Erickson Day.” The council approved $174,680.90 in claims for payment, along with the treasurer’s report and budget and expense report, all by 4-0 votes. They added Kenten Jonas as a volunteer fire rescue member.

Council members approved several contracts and agreements, including paying Tennis Courts Unlimited Inc. up to $640,650 to upgrade the tennis courts at Wayne Park, following discussion about whether to include pickleball lines. Other approvals included up to $5,250 to Hy-Electric to replace a ballfield panel, an easement for The Towers LLC to construct a communications tower near the baseball fields in Lawson Park and the appointment of Tony Larson to the Waverly Community Redevelopment Authority. Department reports shared the ongoing hiring for Aquatic Center positions, full registration for co-ed adult volleyball, infrastructure updates and conditional county approval of a large battery energy storage system near 120th Street and Highway 6.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

Read full meeting notes here