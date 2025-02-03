Jan. 21: Omaha City Council delays decision on Krush Ultra Lounge liquor license amid new evidence

The future of Krush Ultra Lounge’s liquor license is still pending after the Omaha City Council agreed to delay its decision until Feb. 11. The downtown nightclub, located at 1402 Howard St., faces the potential cancellation of its Class “C” liquor license, but owner Tony T. Pham and attorney Bill Bianco successfully requested a continuance to review 20 hours of new evidence. “We need more time to properly address the evidence and prepare our case,” Bianco stated during the meeting.

Council president Pete Festersen outlined the structure of the February hearing, emphasizing it will be an evidentiary process where both sides can present evidence, call witnesses, and cross-examine. The bar will remain closed until a final decision is made. The council voted to place the matter as the last agenda item on Feb. 11, ensuring a thorough review before determining Krush Ultra Lounge’s fate.

Meeting documented by Mele Mason

