Jan. 22: Metro Transit Board reviews ridership gains, service concerns and 2026 leadership

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha Board of Directors heard public feedback, including concerns from a frequent rider about recent unreported service delays on several routes. Clyde Anderson, a member of the Transit Advisory Committee, said early January service had improved following rerouting changes but that cold weather and equipment issues later caused disruptions on Routes 15, 44 and 13.
There was reported continued growth in transit use with a recorded 3.5 million trips in 2025. December fixed-route ridership was at 278,000, including 47,000 K-12 trips, and more than 1,100 microtransit rides. Operations data showed increases in revenue hours and passenger trips compared with December 2024, while service interruptions dropped.
The board also received updates on staffing, customer service performance and outreach efforts, including the hiring of 17 new operators since December and strong attendance at an internal employee event. The board elected Simon as chair for 2026 and Daniel Padilla as vice chair, retaining existing committee assignments.
Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.