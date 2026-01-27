Jan. 22: Metro Transit Board reviews ridership gains, service concerns and 2026 leadership

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha Board of Directors heard public feedback, including concerns from a frequent rider about recent unreported service delays on several routes. Clyde Anderson, a member of the Transit Advisory Committee, said early January service had improved following rerouting changes but that cold weather and equipment issues later caused disruptions on Routes 15, 44 and 13.

There was reported continued growth in transit use with a recorded 3.5 million trips in 2025. December fixed-route ridership was at 278,000, including 47,000 K-12 trips, and more than 1,100 microtransit rides. Operations data showed increases in revenue hours and passenger trips compared with December 2024, while service interruptions dropped.

The board also received updates on staffing, customer service performance and outreach efforts, including the hiring of 17 new operators since December and strong attendance at an internal employee event. The board elected Simon as chair for 2026 and Daniel Padilla as vice chair, retaining existing committee assignments.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here