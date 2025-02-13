Jan. 23: OPS Board split on student suspension bill and appoints new member

A proposed state bill that would amend Nebraska’s ban on suspensions for pre-K through second grade students sparked debate at a recent Omaha Public Schools (OPS) Board of Education meeting. While some board members emphasized the need for alternative disciplinary approaches, others raised concerns about safety and classroom disruptions.

“We need to ensure our teachers have the support they need to manage behavioral issues, but suspending our youngest students should be the absolute last resort,” said Board Member Ricky Smith, arguing against LB430. Others stressed that flexibility is necessary.

The board also interviewed three candidates for the vacant Subdistrict 8 seat, ultimately voting in Viridiana Zavala (7-1), whom board member Bri Full described as “what’s missing on our board.” Zavala grew up in Grand Island and studied at University of Nebraska at Kearney. She has worked with nonprofit coalitions supporting childhood immigrant arrivals, middle school students, and now serves as director of programming at the Latino Center, where she continues mentoring students and engaging with schools. Board member Holman commented that Zavala “is who our students are.” Zavala replaces Margo Juarez, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in November.

The board highlighted key achievements in the district. Tony Schik, Westview High School’s theater teacher, was named Nebraska Thespians’ Theater Teacher of the Year. “Mr. Schik’s impact on our students extends far beyond the stage. He helps them grow as individuals,” said superintendent Matthew Ray.

Meeting documented by Grace Kelly

