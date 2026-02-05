Jan. 27: Douglas County commissioners hear reports from heads of Corrections, Weed Control

Douglas County commissioners met as the Douglas County Board of Equalization, the Noxious Weed Control Authority, the Board of Corrections and the Board of Commissioners to address routine matters.

The Board of Equalization approved a resolution to deny an application for a vehicle tax exemption and approve 25 applications eligible for the exemption.

The Noxious Weed Control Authority heard the annual report from Mike Reed, the authority’s superintendent, who said the main benefits to the county from addressing noxious weeds include flood risk reduction, improved water quantity and quality, habitat preservation for wildlife and support for recreation and tourism.

The Board of Corrections heard from Corrections Director Michael Myers, who noted that: operational planning meetings for the mental health addition have started; staff has developed more safety and security protocols to address an increase in assaults on staff members; and two candidates for sergeant were promoted in December. He also noted that Capt. Patrick West had died.

During the regular commission meeting, the board approved captioning services for the broadcast of public meetings, noting that the Omaha City Council also will have to approve the plan before the services can begin. They also recognized Julie Knotts, who is retiring after 16 years with the Department of Corrections, and Annette Johnson, a Sheriff’s Office employee, who is retiring after 29 years.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here