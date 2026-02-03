Jan. 27: Omaha City Council recognizes community legacy, moves forward on development and rebidding

The Omaha City Council opened its meeting with remarks and a proclamation from Council member LaVonya Goodwin, who reflected on national events during a call to prayer and honored her father-in-law, longtime Omaha barber Daniel Goodwin Sr., who died Jan. 4. The council declared Jan. 27, 2026, as Daniel Goodwin Sr. Day in recognition of his 70 years as a business owner. Council members Pete Festersen and Aimee Melton were absent as the remaining members approved routine agenda items.

Council members approved several liquor, zoning and planning measures, including a liquor license name change and a special use permit for automotive sales. The council also advanced multiple consent agenda ordinances and resolutions and considered second readings on measures related to biosolid services, redevelopment of the El Toro site, a mixed-use development amendment, janitorial supplies for the fire department and updates to the city’s fire code.

The council also voted to refer a bid appeal from Judds Bros Construction back to the Public Works Department for rebidding after officials explained that all bids had been rejected due to certification issues. City staff said the project will be rebid to allow all contractors to submit new proposals.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here