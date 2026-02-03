Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

Jan. 27: Sarpy County commissioners approve public safety and infrastructure agreements

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization and Board of Commissioners met to handle  routine tax, infrastructure and public safety items. The Board of Equalization meeting adjourned after four minutes. Board members approved the consent equalization agenda without discussion, including minutes from the Jan. 13 meeting and a motor vehicle tax exemption application from the nonprofit Moving Veterans Forward. The board also reviewed a set of tax corrections, noting that two properties recently removed from tax-exempt status and sold have not yet received new valuation notices, which may still be appealed by the taxpayer.

During the regular commission meeting, the board approved a consent agenda that included claims, minutes and several resolutions related to engineering, emergency communications and county operations. Among the actions, commissioners ratified a signature allowing the county to receive state transportation funds, approved an agreement for removal and transport of deceased remains through 2028 and authorized additional engineering and traffic study contracts tied to county road network planning. The board also approved upgrades and long-term maintenance agreements for the county’s public safety microwave radio system and authorized the formation of a consolidated drone team with Bellevue, Papillion and La Vista to support emergency response operations.

