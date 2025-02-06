Jan. 28: Omaha’s Downtown Business Improvement District emphasizes security, public spaces in budget

A push to improve public safety and neighborhood security dominated discussions at the latest downtown business improvement district meeting, where officials approved a $752,734 budget for 2025-26. The security committee outlined plans for objectives such as enhancing alley lighting and installing surveillance cameras in high-incident areas. The initiative seeks to address ongoing concerns about bars disrupting nearby communities while also expanding outreach for the unhoused through coordinated efforts with the city’s homeless services coordinator.

Beyond security, the budget reflected a broader focus on maintaining Omaha’s public spaces and supporting local programs. The clean team’s budget increased slightly to $190,627, allowing for staff raises and continued maintenance of public spaces. Two new hires will join the team in 2024, and plans are underway to purchase a new utility vehicle. Meanwhile, the Green Program saw its funding rise to $103,851, ensuring the continued care of flower beds and newly planted trees. A pilot program testing tree guard fencing was successfully completed, setting the stage for expanded greenery initiatives. Efforts to activate Omaha’s cultural scene also received a boost, with full funding secured for utility box art wraps along 16th Street and potential expansions into the Old Market and Convention District.

Financial transparency was a key topic, with members calling for clearer budget breakdowns. While some line items, such as the executive director’s salary increase from $102,000 to $119,746, drew attention, the board reassured attendees that every dollar is carefully allocated. The holiday lights program sparked debate, particularly over funding sources and liability concerns following an issue with an uninsured contractor. Officials discussed the potential use of visitor improvement funds to keep the lights up longer, arguing that an extended display benefits both security and tourism. Ultimately, the budget was approved, with next year’s commercial and residential rates set to rise slightly.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

