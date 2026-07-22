July 14: Omaha City Council passes minimum wage ordinance

The Omaha City Council narrowly approved a city minimum wage ordinance in a 4-3 vote after an extended debate over the city’s legal authority to regulate wages under Nebraska law. Supporters argued the ordinance reflects the will of Omaha voters and addresses the city’s higher cost of living, while opponents contended that wage policy is a matter of state law and could face legal challenges.

The council also approved several liquor licenses, multiple housing and development projects and commemorative street names honoring former Mayor Jean Stothert, community leader Francisco “Paco” Fuentes and Robert Faulkner. Additional actions included approving a special use permit for a daycare, advancing a tax increment financing proposal for a 160-unit senior housing redevelopment, donating a retired fire truck to a nonprofit organization and denying two bid rejection appeals.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here