July 14: Omaha City Council passes minimum wage ordinance

The Omaha City Council narrowly approved a city minimum wage ordinance in a 4-3 vote after an extended debate over the city’s legal authority to regulate wages under Nebraska law. Supporters argued the ordinance reflects the will of Omaha voters and addresses the city’s higher cost of living, while opponents contended that wage policy is a matter of state law and could face legal challenges.
The council also approved several liquor licenses, multiple housing and development projects and commemorative street names honoring former Mayor Jean Stothert, community leader Francisco “Paco” Fuentes and Robert Faulkner. Additional actions included approving a special use permit for a daycare, advancing a tax increment financing proposal for a 160-unit senior housing redevelopment, donating a retired fire truck to a nonprofit organization and denying two bid rejection appeals.
Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.