July 14: Sarpy County commissioners approve infrastructure projects and pool permitting changes

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved multiple infrastructure and administrative measures at its July 14 meeting, including agreements tied to the South Sarpy Expressway, right-of-way acquisition for Harrison Street improvements and the first phase of a countywide building automation system to modernize heating and cooling controls in county facilities. Commissioners also approved a settlement agreement in an age discrimination lawsuit and authorized the county clerk’s office to begin accepting local swimming pool permit applications under a new state law.

Earlier, the Board of Equalization approved a partial property tax exemption for the Millard Veterans Alliance after additional review found most of its facility qualified for exempt status. Another exemption request was denied because the application was incomplete and filed by an entity that did not own the property. Commissioners also approved the final plat and development agreement for Novacek Acres, a seven-lot residential subdivision southeast of 228th Street and Ruff Road that will be served by a community well system and individual septic systems.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here