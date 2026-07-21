July 14: Sarpy County commissioners approve infrastructure projects and pool permitting changes

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved multiple infrastructure and administrative measures at its July 14 meeting, including agreements tied to the South Sarpy Expressway, right-of-way acquisition for Harrison Street improvements and the first phase of a countywide building automation system to modernize heating and cooling controls in county facilities. Commissioners also approved a settlement agreement in an age discrimination lawsuit and authorized the county clerk’s office to begin accepting local swimming pool permit applications under a new state law.
Earlier, the Board of Equalization approved a partial property tax exemption for the Millard Veterans Alliance after additional review found most of its facility qualified for exempt status. Another exemption request was denied because the application was incomplete and filed by an entity that did not own the property. Commissioners also approved the final plat and development agreement for Novacek Acres, a seven-lot residential subdivision southeast of 228th Street and Ruff Road that will be served by a community well system and individual septic systems.
Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.