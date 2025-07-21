Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

July 15: Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board discusses immigration concerns and community outreach with State Sen. Margo Juarez

At the latest Omaha Human Rights and Relations Board meeting, newly elected State Sen. Margo Juarez of District 5 joined members to discuss immigration-related concerns. Juarez, who is in her first year of office, shared plans for a potential citywide neighborhood summit in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office. She also described moments during her campaign, including a constituent telling her they would “never vote for a Hispanic,” and voiced concern over immigration enforcement actions such as the Glenn Valley Foods raid and reports of ICE visiting schools. Juarez affirmed her support for immigrant families and said she’s seeking information on the women currently held at the North Platte detention facility.

Board members responded with ideas to support impacted families. Board chair Richard Hahn floated the idea of launching an “adopt-a-family” program, while members discussed creating public service announcements and resource directories for immigrant communities. Executive Director Cailin Dejillas added that the department is already working on a list of immigrant-focused nonprofits to share via social media. 

Other discussion focused on the Omaha Housing Authority and state-level housing policy. Board members expressed frustration after a state bill affecting OHA was vetoed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Juarez acknowledged that some issues, like housing quality and pest infestations, are not on many legislators’ radar. Board members agreed to explore further ways HRR can serve as an advocate and resource for communities affected by immigration enforcement and housing instability.

