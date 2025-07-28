July 17: Retired educators and LGBTQ+ advocates press OPS Board

At its latest meeting, the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education recognized local students’ success at the national Educators Rising Conference and honored OPS for receiving the 2025 CAPS Black Excellence Award. The board also congratulated longtime staff member Gayla White on her retirement after 29 years and acknowledged board member Shavonna Holman’s appointment to the Governor’s Commission on School Finance.

During pubic comment, four speakers representing retired OPS educators accused the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System (NPERS) of failing to lawfully distribute cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) after the district’s pension system merged into the state plan. Advocates claimed retirees were misled about changes and called for the board to demand state compliance. A representative from Rainbow Parents of Nebraska denounced the passage of LB89, a state law banning transgender athletes from playing on teams aligned with their gender identity. She urged OPS to publicly affirm support for LGBTQ+ students amid concerns about safety and the governor’s remarks on bathroom policing.

Budget projections for FY 2024-25 show a 2% revenue surplus and 0.25% in underspending. The proposed $850 million budget for the next fiscal year reflects a 4.6% increase, with salary, benefits and transportation cited as cost drivers. A potential 2.6-cent levy increase, yielding up to $9 million, remains under state limits and will be considered at a Sept. 8 hearing. The board also approved revised policies to align with new state laws and adopted an updated emergency operations plan informed by last year’s Northwest High School shooting. OPS emphasized proactive prevention over deterrence tactics like metal detectors. The meeting concluded with a closed session regarding litigation and legal strategy.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

Read full meeting notes here