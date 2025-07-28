Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

July 17: Retired educators and LGBTQ+ advocates press OPS Board

At its latest meeting, the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education recognized local students’ success at the national Educators Rising Conference and honored OPS for receiving the 2025 CAPS Black Excellence Award. The board also congratulated longtime staff member Gayla White on her retirement after 29 years and acknowledged board member Shavonna Holman’s appointment to the Governor’s Commission on School Finance.

During pubic comment, four speakers representing retired OPS educators accused the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System (NPERS) of failing to lawfully distribute cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) after the district’s pension system merged into the state plan. Advocates claimed retirees were misled about changes and called for the board to demand state compliance. A representative from Rainbow Parents of Nebraska denounced the passage of LB89, a state law banning transgender athletes from playing on teams aligned with their gender identity. She urged OPS to publicly affirm support for LGBTQ+ students amid concerns about safety and the governor’s remarks on bathroom policing.

Budget projections for FY 2024-25 show a 2% revenue surplus and 0.25% in underspending. The proposed $850 million budget for the next fiscal year reflects a 4.6% increase, with salary, benefits and transportation cited as cost drivers. A potential 2.6-cent levy increase, yielding up to $9 million, remains under state limits and will be considered at a Sept. 8 hearing. The board also approved revised policies to align with new state laws and adopted an updated emergency operations plan informed by last year’s Northwest High School shooting. OPS emphasized proactive prevention over deterrence tactics like metal detectors. The meeting concluded with a closed session regarding litigation and legal strategy.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.