July 21: Omaha Streetcar project moves forward despite utility access challenges

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met on July 21 for six minutes to review project updates, including procurement and construction progress. Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that a $5.4 million list of essential spare parts was submitted to vehicle manufacturer CAF in late June. This amount is under budget and scoped to include only components requiring factory assembly.
Michael True, an engineer with the City of Omaha, informed the board of recent complications involving access to underground utility lines owned by the Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Public Power District. Public Works Director Bob Stubbe added that resolving the issue may require opening manholes and pavement to reach key infrastructure, including chlorine tubing. These access challenges are being addressed in coordination with the utility providers.
Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp
