July 22: Douglas County approves public safety, tech and infrastructure investments

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners committed millions in budgeted funds to law enforcement upgrades, public health services and digital infrastructure. Consent agenda approvals included maintenance contracts for 911 dispatch and Motorola equipment, grant funding for at-risk youth and family services and agreements supporting food handler education and the relocation of a public health clinic. Commissioners also scheduled a public hearing for Aug. 19 to consider ordinances allowing golf cart use in four Sanitary Improvement Districts.
During the meeting of the Board of Corrections, Corrections Director Michael Myers delivered a report detailing significant cost savings through pretrial release programs. In June, these efforts saved 4,633 jail bed days and nearly $788,000 in taxpayer money. Myers also shared updates on staffing, with 99% of correctional officer roles being filled, as well as an incident in which staff intercepted an attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail.
Earlier in the morning, the Board of Equalization approved multiple resolutions related to property tax exemptions and corrections, including several for nursing homes and nonprofit vehicle use.
Meeting documented by Will Ramsey
Read full meeting notes here
