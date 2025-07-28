Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

July 22: Sarpy County finalizes property valuations and reviews jail operations

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization convened July 22 to finalize 2025 property tax valuations following more than 600 formal protests from residents. Assessor Dan Pittman opened the public hearing by explaining Nebraska’s property assessment process. Multiple residents spoke about their individual protests, with the board ultimately accepting owner-submitted values for seven parcels. One of the protested properties belonged to Commissioner Gary Mixan; the board separated that vote, which passed with Mixan abstaining. The full slate of assessor recommendations and valuation changes was approved, concluding the county’s annual protest process.

The Board of Commissioners recognized nine county employees with 2025 Merit Awards for exceptional performance, each receiving a one-time 3% salary bonus. Commissioners also proclaimed July 20–26 as National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week. Consent agenda approvals included interlocal agreements on juvenile justice education and veterans’ treatment court, as well as funding for sewer engineering and transportation data partnerships. The board approved a final plat and subdivision agreement for a new development northeast of 192nd Street and Cornish Road.

The Board of Corrections meeting followed, with Sarpy County Corrections Director Jo Martin reporting a current jail population of 266 and an average stay of 21 days. Martin shared that Creighton University supported its second-ever GED graduate at the facility. After a brief executive session, the board returned to the commissioners’ meeting to complete a quarterly inspection of the Sarpy County Correctional Center.

