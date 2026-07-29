July 23: Metro Transit approves Inland Port Authority partnership

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha reported continued ridership growth, with more than 319,000 fixed-route rides and 47,000 K-12 pilot program rides in June, while ORBT surpassed 3 million total rides since launching. Board members also received updates on facility improvements, staffing, customer service performance and increased ridership during the College World Series, with officials attributing much of the growth to expanded fixed-route service and continued demand for transit.

The board approved a contract for bus air conditioning maintenance and endorsed a letter supporting collaboration with the Omaha Inland Port Authority to incorporate transit into future development plans in North Omaha and east Omaha. Members also discussed expanding the microtransit service area farther west and improving pedestrian safety near bus stops to increase access to public transportation.

Meeting documented by Debbi Breeling

Read full meeting here