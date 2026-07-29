July 23: Metro Transit approves Inland Port Authority partnership

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha reported continued ridership growth, with more than 319,000 fixed-route rides and 47,000 K-12 pilot program rides in June, while ORBT surpassed 3 million total rides since launching. Board members also received updates on facility improvements, staffing, customer service performance and increased ridership during the College World Series, with officials attributing much of the growth to expanded fixed-route service and continued demand for transit.
The board approved a contract for bus air conditioning maintenance and endorsed a letter supporting collaboration with the Omaha Inland Port Authority to incorporate transit into future development plans in North Omaha and east Omaha. Members also discussed expanding the microtransit service area farther west and improving pedestrian safety near bus stops to increase access to public transportation.
Meeting documented by Debbi Breeling
Read full meeting here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.