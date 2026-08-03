July 27: Ralston School Board reviews summer programs, communication efforts and AI policy

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education received updates on several district initiatives, highlighting significant growth in summer programming and efforts to improve communication with families and staff. Officials reported that 176 students enrolled in elementary and middle school summer programs, almost doubling participation from the prior year after expanding outreach. The returning Bridge program helped incoming middle school students become familiar with their new school before classes begin. The board also reviewed multicultural education initiatives, survey results showing generally positive feedback on district communication and plans to maintain a reserve in the district’s depreciation fund for future technology and vehicle replacements.
Board members approved the 2026-27 staff handbook, annual teacher training requirements, a new policy governing staff use of artificial intelligence tools and revisions to the district’s senior recognition policy. Members discussed an upcoming review of the district’s cellphone policy, with administrators noting concerns about inconsistent enforcement and students using multiple phones to avoid restrictions.
Meeting documented by Thara Michaelis
Read meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.