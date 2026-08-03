July 27: Ralston School Board reviews summer programs, communication efforts and AI policy

The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education received updates on several district initiatives, highlighting significant growth in summer programming and efforts to improve communication with families and staff. Officials reported that 176 students enrolled in elementary and middle school summer programs, almost doubling participation from the prior year after expanding outreach. The returning Bridge program helped incoming middle school students become familiar with their new school before classes begin. The board also reviewed multicultural education initiatives, survey results showing generally positive feedback on district communication and plans to maintain a reserve in the district’s depreciation fund for future technology and vehicle replacements.

Board members approved the 2026-27 staff handbook, annual teacher training requirements, a new policy governing staff use of artificial intelligence tools and revisions to the district’s senior recognition policy. Members discussed an upcoming review of the district’s cellphone policy, with administrators noting concerns about inconsistent enforcement and students using multiple phones to avoid restrictions.

Meeting documented by Thara Michaelis

Read meeting notes here