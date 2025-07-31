Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

July 29: City Council greenlights major projects

The Omaha City Council moved forward on several initiatives, approving liquor licenses, development projects and a landmark stadium and YMCA plan for North Omaha. The council unanimously declared July 31 “Deb Ward Day,” honoring the outgoing Visit Omaha executive director for her 44 years of service in journalism and civic promotion. Council members praised her legacy and creativity.

The council approved new liquor licenses for several businesses including Down Under Lounge, Talis Restaurant and Vietnamese fusion eatery Tasty Non Kitchen and Bar. A zoning request for two single-family homes on Reed Street drew neighborhood concerns and was delayed one week to encourage further dialogue. Council member LaVonya Goodwin advocated for more consistent alcohol licensing standards in District 2, where some approvals required special waivers.

Two major development plans advanced: The Crossroads project cleared its final hurdle after years of delay and the privately funded “Project Game On” (a new YMCA and stadium for Omaha North High School) received early approval. The council also authorized a $137,500 legal settlement stemming from a police chase that allegedly led to a woman’s pre-term labor and approved a slate of mayoral appointments and reappointments to various city boards and improvement districts.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.