July 29: City Council greenlights major projects

The Omaha City Council moved forward on several initiatives, approving liquor licenses, development projects and a landmark stadium and YMCA plan for North Omaha. The council unanimously declared July 31 “Deb Ward Day,” honoring the outgoing Visit Omaha executive director for her 44 years of service in journalism and civic promotion. Council members praised her legacy and creativity.

The council approved new liquor licenses for several businesses including Down Under Lounge, Talis Restaurant and Vietnamese fusion eatery Tasty Non Kitchen and Bar. A zoning request for two single-family homes on Reed Street drew neighborhood concerns and was delayed one week to encourage further dialogue. Council member LaVonya Goodwin advocated for more consistent alcohol licensing standards in District 2, where some approvals required special waivers.

Two major development plans advanced: The Crossroads project cleared its final hurdle after years of delay and the privately funded “Project Game On” (a new YMCA and stadium for Omaha North High School) received early approval. The council also authorized a $137,500 legal settlement stemming from a police chase that allegedly led to a woman’s pre-term labor and approved a slate of mayoral appointments and reappointments to various city boards and improvement districts.

Meeting documented by Zara Valentine

