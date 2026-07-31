Photo by Leah Keinama

July 29: Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee reviews quality metrics, access to care and interRAI changes

The Nebraska Developmental Disabilities Advisory Committee welcomed two new members and received updates on quality improvement efforts within the Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Disability and Aging. Officials reported improvements in several quality measures, including fewer cases involving quality-of-care concerns and increased review of incident reports. Committee members raised questions about preventable deaths, staffing shortages and provider training. Members also heard from a western Nebraska parent who described the challenges of traveling long distances for specialized care and approved sending an additional representative to a Medicaid Advisory Committee subcommittee to help address medical access concerns. 

The committee also continued discussions about the interRAI assessment system used to determine services for people with developmental disabilities. DHHS Director Tony Green announced that the state plans to hire a contractor to review and customize the assessment tool for Nebraska while incorporating feedback from families and stakeholders. Later in the meeting, members discussed the upcoming renewal of several Medicaid waivers, the potential impact of statewide budget reductions and approved sending a letter to Gov. Jim Pillen expressing concern about possible cuts to disability services and advisory committees.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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