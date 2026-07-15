July 6: Millard school board reviews summer programs, updates policies and approves superintendent contract

The Millard Public Schools Board of Education received updates on summer programming, district construction and student achievement during its latest meeting. Superintendent John Schwartz reported that more than 2,100 students participated in summer school, with approximately 24 high school students expected to graduate at the conclusion of the program. He also shared progress on the donor-funded GreenState Millard Activity Center. Board members heard annual reports highlighting continued literacy initiatives, expanded career academy participation, more than $700,000 in college tuition savings through dual-credit partnerships and recognition for five schools as Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools.
The board approved a new contract for Superintendent Schwartz, adopted his goals for the coming year, appointed Perry Law as the district’s legal counsel and approved labor and partnership agreements with the Service Employees International Union and Metropolitan Community College. Members also approved several policy updates and reaffirmed existing board policies. They tabled proposed changes to nonresident enrollment rules to revisit language giving preference to Learning Community students. The meeting ended with personnel approvals and no public comment.
Meeting documented by Thara Michaelis
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.