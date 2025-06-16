June 10: Sarpy County Board approves courthouse generator design

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday and approved both routine and infrastructure-related items, including two large facility upgrades. The board awarded a $45,000 professional services agreement to Morrissey Engineering for the design of a new generator system at the county courthouse. It also approved a $116,680 contract with MC Wells Contracting, LLC to replace floor drains at the Public Works Shop in Gretna.

All consent agenda items, including payroll, claims and an engineering contract for solid waste services, were approved without discussion.

The Board of Equalization approved a reassessment request for destroyed property owned by Matthew Brown and also granted a routine motor vehicle exemption application and approved minutes from the previous meeting.

The meeting concluded after a brief executive session.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

