Photo by Leah Keinama

June 16: The Omaha City Council reviews increasing minimum wage

At its June 16 meeting, the Omaha City Council heard testimony about an ordinance addressing the minimum wage that should be paid to young workers. The ordinance would create a new chapter of the Omaha Municipal Code to address the matter. 

Speakers noted that Nebraska voters in 2022 approved a measure that would increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour by this year, but the Nebraska Legislature voted in its last legislative session to let employers pay 13- and 14-year-olds $13.50 an hour. LB 258 also allowed employers to pay 16- to 19-year-olds at the lower rate for a 90-day training period.

Clarence King, chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, said the 2022 vote for the higher minimum wage was greater than 70% in favor in Omaha. Council Chairman Danny Begley read the “in favor” voting results for each council district, which ranged from 63% in two districts to 86% and a high of 89% in two others.

The council ultimately voted 7-0 to lay over the vote on the ordinance until July 14.

See full Documenters notes here.

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

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